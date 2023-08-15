Frances Marian Hollett was born on December 14th, 1928 in Tillamook, Oregon to Frank and Leota (Lewis) Smith. She passed on July 27th, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Frances met and married the love of her life, Donald Hollett in 1947. Along with raising five children, she worked at numerous places. She worked at TP Freight Lines, Piggly Wiggly that later became 3 Boys Grocery and on the rock crusher for Homer Simmons. She then went to work at the Justice Court where she met and made numerous long-time friends. She then made the move to District Court from which she retired in 1990. In her and Don’s retirement, they enjoyed the time spent together transporting vehicles for a local car dealership. This time together was always an adventure and created a lot of laughs and memories that she shared often.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ for 62 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing and playing the piano. She also enjoyed family camping and boating adventures and the time spent in the camper exploring back east with Don. She embarked on a trip to England with her close friend, Kathryn. No matter where her adventures took her, cherished memories were made along the way.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 66 years, parents, siblings Leo Smith and Josephine Kinkade and grandson Kenneth Leeper Hollett.
Mourning her loss is son David Hollett of Burns, OR; daughter Susan Hertel (Steve) of Fresno, CA; daughter Nancy Paulsen (Loren) of Salem, OR; daughter Lola Martindale (Ed) of Tillamook, OR; son Leo Hollett of Tillamook, OR; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on August 19th, 2023 at 1:00pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Shriners, Tillamook Education Foundation or Hospice.
