Frances Jo Bollman 101 of Wallowa Lake, Oregon died April 2nd just 3 days prior to her 102 birthday. Born in Centralia, Washington April 5, 1920 the daughter of Charles & Margaret “McPherson” Green wood. She is survived by her Sons Lentahal A Bollman III of The Dalles, Lee A Bollman of Enterprise, Oregon daughters Linda Josi of Tillamook, & Lori Bollman of Wallowa Lake. Grave Side Services will be held Saturday April 23rd 11:00 am at the Enterprise Cemetery with Vault Interment to follow Bollman Funeral Home of Enterprise entrusted with arrangements Family suggests contributions in her memory to the charity of Your choice

