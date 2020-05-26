Forrest Jones was born in Brokenbow Nebraska to Archie and Mabel Jones on March 21, 1927 and passed away May 20, 2020 in Tillamook, OR., at the age of 93. Forrest moved to Oregon City, OR when he was young and then moved to Cape Meares in 1984 with his wife Marcene who preceded him in death in 2015. They wanted to be close to their only daughter Jaylen Jones who preceded him in death in 2012. Forrest had 4 siblings, Oscar, Franklin, Marie, and Eileen. All of them preceded him in death. He served in the Army. Worked and retired from Publishers Paper Co. in Oregon City.
Enjoyed fishing in the various rivers around Tillamook. Our family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers that made it possible for him to remain in his home.
Forrest is survived by his granddaughter Kimber Smith of Canyonville, OR. 4 great grandchildren; Hannah Olsen of Canyonville, OR.,
Danielle Moore of Tillamook, OR., Marcus Moore of Tillamook, OR. and Jayden Smith of Independence , MO., and close friends Lillian Harvey of Beavercreek, OR. and Myrna Syversen of Tillamook, OR., and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
