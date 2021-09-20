Forrest Edward Blum was born Sept. 22, 1940 to Floyd and Pauline Blum in Tillamook, Ore. and resided in nearby Sandlake, Ore. his whole life. He passed away on Sept. 10, 2021 in his home in Sandlake, Ore., surrounded by loved ones. Forrest attended Nestucca High School. Shortly after graduation Forrest and Beverly were married in Sandlake on January 16, 1963. Forrest worked for a logging company prior to opening Sandlake Grocery.
Beverly and Forrest bought the Sandlake Grocery store in 1987 and the store has continued to operate since. Forrest loved running the business. Forrest was a member of the Sandlake Grange and the Old Iron Club, and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by daughters: Tami (Rob Cook) Whiteman and Cindy (Jon) McKillip both of Sandlake, Ore. One sister Charlotte Mcommon.
Grandchildren: Ayla Flinter, Forrest (Taylor) Whiteman, Sam Whiteman, Stormee (Tyler Wohl) McKillip, Kaelin (Brandon) Longanecker, Bryce, and Bailee McKillip all of Sandlake, Ore. Mackenzie (Jake) Ludemann and Clara Blum, both of Bloomfield, Iowa along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Forrest is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Pauline Blum, his wife Beverly Ward Blum, his son Bill (Monica) Blum, brothers Earl and Maynard Blum and sister Shirley Reding.
Please join Forrest’s family to celebrate his life at a potluck gathering on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at The Sandlake Store 20960 Sandlake Road Cloverdale, OR 97112 at 11 a.m.
