Forest Oliver Blount, (Buddy) 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Forest was born July 15, 1951, in Vernonia Oregon to Albert and Eula Blount. He spent some of his grade school years in Vernonia and graduated High School in Tillamook, Oregon.
He worked in Hillsboro Oregon, for Hilton as a maintenance man. Forest had a gentle spirit about him, he loved sports, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He enjoyed time with his niece's and nephew's watching games and fishing.
Forest is survived by his brother Joel Blount; his sisters Ruthann Blount and Ruby Norris; niece and nephews Natalie and Anthony Norris, Vincent, Matthew, Joel, Malissa and Scott Blount. James. He is preceded in death by his niece, Angelina Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be cremated at Donelson Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Oregon.
