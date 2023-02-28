Florence Pederson

Florence Jean Pederson, 73, died Friday, February 10th at her home in Tigard. She was born April 13, 1949 in Salem, Oregon to Harrison and Pauline (nee Winslow) Elgin Jr. The Elgin family lived in the same Salem home on Urban Lane for 60 years. Florence attended South Salem High School, and Southern Oregon college, graduating from Oregon State University in 1971. Growing up she was an active campfire camp girl and camp counselor at camp Kilowan. She was also a Candy Striper and enjoyed water and snow skiing. After College, Florence worked for Senator Victor Atiyeh during a legislative session. She retired from the State of Oregon, having worked at the Department of Human Services and PERS.
In 1987 Florence met her future husband Rick Pederson. The couple married on June the 18th, 1988 and made their home in Tigard where they raised their two children, Amanda Christine, 1989-2017, and David Leslie. Florence was a devoted wife and mother. Florence enjoyed trips to the beach and loved going to Hawaii. In addition, the family made trips to Disneyland, Disney World, San Diego and New York. The family also made annual trips to the Oregon State Fair as well as the Tillamook County Fair. Florence and Rick enjoyed going out for breakfast every day as well as monthly “2nd Wednesday” lunches with Rick’s high school alumns.
Florence is survived by her husband, Rick Pederson of Tigard, Oregon and son David also of Tigard, brother, Harrison “Bud” Elgin and his wife Kathy of Salem Oregon, brother-in-law Ron Pederson and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Florence will be held at a future date.
