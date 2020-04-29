Filine Lee Workman Chinn was born on September 27, 1948, the oldest of 6 children, and grew up in Tillamook, Oregon. She passed away the morning of April 11, 2020, with those who loved her by her side and sending prayers from afar.
Filine graduated from Tillamook High School after having met the love of her life, Roger Chinn, Senior. During the Vietnam War, Filine moved to West Virginia to live with Roger Sr.’s family during his years of service.
They later moved back to Tillamook to start their family. As their sons, Roger, Junior, and Paul, were growing up, Filine provided childcare for the children of family and friends. Later, Filine worked for her mother providing in-home elder care and also worked as a housekeeper.
After retiring, Filine pursued the things she loved—quilting, spending time with family and friends, visiting with her West Virginia relatives, and taking trips with Roger Sr. along the Oregon Coast and to West Virginia.
Mourning her death are her husband, Roger Chinn, Sr., her sons, Roger Chinn, Jr., and Paul Chinn and their families, her brother, Phil Workman, and sister, Denise Cook, and so many other dear family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
