Former Pacific City and Pleasant Valley resident Mrs. Femke M. Durham went to join the Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She had been a patient at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ.
At her request, no service will be held.
Femke was born in Jakarta, Indonesia to Herman and Coba Berkhoudt. Her family moved to Holland and then to Pasadena, CA. She was thirteen when she started at Pasadena High School from which she graduated. She then earned her Registered Nursing license from Saddleback College and later her Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana State University.
Femke was a great cook, outstanding baker, and a wonderful artist. She baked for her neighbors and for various functions at the Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley, AZ, where she lived for the past several years.
Femke always wanted to have a bed and breakfast inn, a dream she fulfilled in the late 1990s when she acquired the Sandlake Country Bed and Breakfast Inn. Her Inn was very popular, because of her kind and generous heart and her great cooking talent. It was honored by one travel magazine as being one of the most romantic getaways in the Northwest.
Femke is survived by her loving husband David Durham to whom she was married for fifty wonderful years, and her daughter Debbie Griest, She is also survived by three brothers - Tony, Felix and his partner Ama, and Rene and his spouse Elizabeth. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Femke will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be sent to David Durham and family at 3489 Rancho Circle, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
