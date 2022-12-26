It was a beautiful fall day on November 17, 2022, when Fay Pauline (Rolie) Simmons passed away peacefully in her home in Bay City at the age of 91. Fay was born on December 27, 1930 in her family home near Colgan, North Dakota.
Fay was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. She was spontaneous and adventurous and always up for a good time. She had immense energy and enthusiasm for a long and happy life.
She was truly a beautiful woman inside and out. Her eyes were mesmerizing blue and her smile could light up the room. She was outgoing and friendly and made friends everywhere she went.
She loved watching Hallmark movies because they always had wonderful love story like her own.
Fay moved to Tillamook with her family in 1935, when she was 5 years old. Her family had a good wheat crop in North Dakota that year, so her father bought a new car. What was supposed to be a visit to Tillamook turned into a permanent move. Her parents bought the Sea Shell
Restaurant on Main Street in Tillamook. While her father returned to North Dakota to tend to the family farm each crop year, the family stayed behind. Fay’s mother waitressed and ran the restaurant.
At the age of 5, Fay was permitted to attend the first grade at Wilson School in Tillamook since she had already started school in a one room school house in North Dakota. During her sophomore year, the family moved to Gervis and purchased a berry farm. They had a horse named Kitty. The berry farm turned out to be a lot of work, so the family sold the farm and moved to Salem. Fay graduated from Salem High School in 1948, although her heart belonged in Tillamook. She picked berries and hops during the summers. After high school worked at the state capital as a file clerk. She made enough money to attend Oregon State University in the fall.
In August of 1948, her brother Loren married. Fay attended the shivaree party for him and his bride on their wedding night. That night became the night of her dreams! That is when Fay meet her husband, Virgil “Bub” Simmons. Fay, who was not used to drinking, had a few too many and asked Bub to marry her. Fay continued to study at OSU until part way through her sophomore year. That is when Bub asked her to marry him.
On July 1, 1950 Fay and Bub married and made their home in Bay City. They honeymooned at Wallow Lake. They recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Fay and Bub then started a family; having four girls (Sandra, Cherrie, Roxanne and Pamela).
The girls had a wonderful childhood growing up in a loving home in the small community of
Bay City, with their grandparents living next door.
Fay raised her girls, staying home until 1969, when she went to work at the cheese factory to earn extra money to put her girls through college. She selflessly devoted her life to her husband and her daughters.
In 1987, Fay and Bub bought a sail boat. They sailed up and down the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, then up to the San Juan’s and Canada. In 1994, they decided to sail to Mexico. They spent the winters in Mexico, finally selling their boat in 2016.
Fay loved to travel and had many wonderful trips, including two with the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce to Ireland and Portugal, where they met many wonderful people from Tillamook County.
She is survived by her husband, three of her daughters, her sister and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her daughter, Cherrie, predeceased her.
A joint celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Marie Mills Center, 1800 Front St, Tillamook, OR 97141, in Bub, Fay and Cherrie’s memory.
