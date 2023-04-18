Evelyn Mae Fink (Cawlfield) died peacefully March 29, 2023 in Arlington, Washington at the age of 81. Evelyn was born at Fort Lewis, Washington, the daughter of Army Colonel Paul A. Cawlfield and Verna Mae Cawlfield (Townsend).
Her father’s role in the post-war military took her to live at many locations across America and Europe as a child, initiating a lifelong love of travel and exploration.
Evelyn graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Oregon State University in 1963. The fifth in her family to graduate from OSU, she was a lifelong Beaver Believer and took great pride in serving on the OSU Alumni Association Board. She also cherished her friendships with classmates from the Chi Omega sorority.
After college Evelyn lived in San Francisco and Eugene, Oregon prior to meeting her husband, Stanley C. Fink, of Portland, Oregon. After their marriage in 1966 Evelyn supported him through graduate school and started a family prior to moving to Tillamook, Oregon in 1972. During her fifty-two years living in Tillamook, Evelyn built a house and made a home for her family, including raising two sons. She and Stan and the boys enjoyed snow skiing at Mount Hood during the winters and camping near Sisters, Oregon in the summer. She contributed to the Tillamook community through her work with the Tillamook School District and Oregon Children’s Services Division. While challenging, Evelyn strongly supported the work of helping youth in Tillamook. She also valued the many lifelong friendships she made through her work at the schools and CSD.
Evelyn enjoyed traveling to countries around the world and, upon retirement, took multiple trips per year to far-flung locales. Traveling with old friends and meeting new friends was one of her great joys. Prior to Covid, she had traveled to 66 countries around the world and all seven continents. Her travels included working in the Antarctic for four years and visiting the South Pole. Most recently, Evelyn made a final journey moving from Tillamook to Arlington, Washington to live near her son Brad and daughter-in-law Michelle.
Evelyn was predeceased in 1994 by her husband, Stanley. She is survived by her brother Wayne (Terry) Cawlfield of Silverton, Oregon, and her sons Bradley (Michelle) Fink of Arlington, Washington, and Douglas (Wendy) Fink of Groton, New York, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will remain in our hearts much loved, missed, and remembered.
Evelyn requested no memorial services. In lieu of memorial services or flowers, please consider supporting the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization or your local Hospice or Goodwill organizations.
