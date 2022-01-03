It is with great sadness the family of Eunice Eileen Bentley announce her passing. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimers, she entered into eternal rest on December 24, 2021, at the age of 91. She is preceeded in death by her husband of 49 years Verne W. Bentley (1999) and by her second grandchild, Jacob M. Bentley (2001)
Remembering her with love are her four children; Beverly and Kevin Measor, Tillamook Oregon, Gary and Faye Bentley, Beaver Oregon, Merv and Debi Bentley, Sweet Home Oregon, Charlotte and Rick Haltiner, Tillamook Oregon. 4 grandchildren, Will Haltiner (Jerica) , Heidi Johnsen (Bob), Stacey Vannice (Jessie), Whitney Haltiner (Blake Christensen) and 10 great-grandchildren. Taylor Haltiner, Bryce Haltiner, Blayke Haltiner, Audrey Johnsen, Reese Johnsen, Addy Vannice, Emry Vannice, Jacob Vannice, Jaxon Hopkes, Bristol Hopkes
Eunice is survived by 3 siblings; Raymond Becker, Nampa Idaho; Roland Becker, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Shirley Powers, Gardnerville, Nevada. She was also preceeded in death by her brother Lloyd Becker, Renton, Washington, And her sister Lois Husby, Washougal, Washington.
Eunice was employed with First National Bank in Tillamook which then became First Interstate Bank of Oregon, and then Wells Fargo.
Eunice is remembered fondly by many friends and acquaintances during her career with Wells Fargo Bank in Tillamook. One of the neatest things about Eunice was her willingness to offer help to folks with their checking accounts. She always took time, with a smile, to “work through” a customer’s mistakes and oversights. She loved helping her customers and getting to know them. She never had a frown or a harsh word. She enjoyed her co-workers and always came to work with a great attitude.
Eunice was born in 1930 in Portland Oregon. She moved with her parents Benjamin and Olga Becker and her brother Lloyd to Beaver Oregon when she was about a year old.
Eunice was united in marriage to Verne W. Bentley in 1949. Both she and Verne were busy throughout their lives. He owned and operated his road-building /trucking business and she was employed with the bank. In 1992 Eunice retired to spend time with Verne who was having health issues. She was also needed by her aging parents and she was always near to help them out. She and Verne got away when they could and would take their trailer
and go camping.The other most favorite thing for both of them was the many times having their grandkids in their home. Eunice and Verne became kids again. . . .and they loved it!
She was a pianist in her church at Hemlock. She taught piano throughout her community too. She always read and understood music composition and was a “watch-dog” for perfect timing (this was especially important when playing for group singing and playing with other musicians) Eunice always loved serving as a Sunday-School teacher. She used such clever ways of presenting a lesson and the children loved her presentations. Eunice could find the best skits to share in her church fellowship times and was never shy about sharing herself in a self-depracating way that made everyone feel comfortable. She was quick to learn your name. . . and remember it. When church work-day rolled around she would show up with her own bucket of cleaning supplies as well as a hammer and nails, spot remover, needle and thread- anything that she thought of that would make her task easier. She also spent time weeding, mowing, touch up painting and cleaning the outside of the church building.
She was a lifetime member of Countryside Nazarene Church, Hemlock, Oregon. She served on the Church Board and also served as Missionary President several times. Eunice believed in faithful church attendance and took it seriously. She rarely let anything keep her from being there when the doors were open. She felt like not being there was a “vote to close the doors”. Eunice, by her own admission, was not necessarily an extrovert- but she made a point of overcoming her shyness and wanted to be involved. Her devout faith in God sustained her in every situation.
A celebration of life will be held at Countryside Nazarene Church on January 8th, 2022 at 1:00 PM (a private graveside service will precede this service)
Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 299 Hebo, Oregon 97122.
