Etta May Simmons (née Arthur) was born on Saturday, November 17th, 1928, in Yamhill, Oregon. She spent the following 93 years living life on her own fiery terms, and peacefully took her leave on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, in the comfort of her own home.
A true force to be reckoned with, Etta always believed in working hard, but relished any opportunity to have a good laugh. She was at her happiest when salmon fishing, gardening, spending time with her beloved pets, and going on road trips with her husband, Ken.
Etta was survived by her children, Earl Davis (Carol), Larry Davis (Rose), Joy Simmons, and K.H. Simmons Jr. (Marcia); her eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Etta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth H. Simmons, her siblings Velma, Virginia, Dell, and Bill; daughter, baby girl Simmons, and first husband, Jake Davis.
A small gathering celebrating her life will be held at her home in Bay City on Saturday, February 26th, from 1-4 p.m.
