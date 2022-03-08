Ethel Evelyn Perry

Jesus called Ethel home on February 23, 2022. Ethel was loved by all who knew her and will be missed greatly. Even during the worst of times she never complained and always had a smile for everyone she met.
Ethel was born on October 23, 1925 to Ray and Opal Fitzgerald near Simpson, Kansas. At the age of 10 her family moved to Los Angeles, California during the dust bowl. It was a big change from life on their farm but Ethel loved the weather and having sidewalks to roller skate on.
She met and fell in love with Earl J. Perry. They married in Salt Lake City, UT in 1943 where Earl was stationed in the Air Force. After he was deployed Ethel returned to L.A. and worked in defense as a “Rosie the Riveter” . When Earl returned from fighting in Europe at the end of WWII they moved to Oregon and raised 4 children there. Ethel was a wonderful mother to her 2 sons and 2 daughters. She earned her LPN license 1972. She fought and survived stage 4 Ovarian cancer at the age of 58 and led teams in the annual Relay for Life in Eugene for several years. She also started 2 foster care homes and managed them until her retirement in 2000. She and her husband then moved to a house they built themselves on Lighthouse Beach near Charleston, Oregon. She volunteered there for many years with SMART and the local Hospice organization. Ethel loved spending time with her family, gardening and walking on the beach. Her husband of 61 years died in 2004. In 2017, at the age of 92, Ethel moved to Tillamook to live with her daughter, Leslie and her husband, Jerry.
Ethel has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. They dearly loved their Grandmother and all are coming to attend her service from their homes in Maine, Colorado, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.
The family wishes to thank the Tillamook Adventist Hospice for the loving care they provided to Ethel & family in the last days of her life.
There will be a service for Ethel E. Perry in Eugene, Oregon on March 3, 2022 at Sunset Hills Mortuary. She will be buried there next to her husband.
