Ethel Chowning, age 80 of Tillamook, Ore., passed away September 17, 2019.
She was born March 18, 1939 in Nova Scotia, Canada to Granville and Daisy Cunningham. In 1959, the family immigrated to the United States via Massachusetts and later moved to Tillamook where Ethel lived until she passed on.
In 1988, Ethel married Ken Chowning who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and spent most of her life dedicated to her God Jehovah and sharing her faith.
Ethel is survived by siblings Evelyn Cunningham, Joyce Moore, Bud Cunningham (Liz) all of Tillamook, Dale Cunningham (Sheri) of Redmond, Ore. and Bonnie Crigger (Roger) of Kingston, Idaho.
She is also survived by her children Kevin Roderick Strang of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey Alan Strang (Kim) of Tillamook, Wanda Morris (Michael) of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as her grandchildren Heather Kristian Strang (Erick) of Neskowin, Ore., Brandi Haller Franklin of Portland, Ore., Alison Kay Underwood (Jerry) of Tillamook, Dustin Ryan Strang of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Autumn Strang of Tillamook, Amanda Renee Strang of Los Angeles, Calif., Taarna Laniece Andrews of Arvada, Colo., Ashley Nicole Jackman (Trevor) of Tillamook, Eric Ross Andrews of Salem, Ore., Jeffery Tyler Strang of Bend, Ore., Sara Dawn Strang and Matthew Alan Strang of Tillamook.
Her great-grandchildren include Hayley Paige Hahn, Cayden Cham, Cloveranne, Vincent, Willow and Ivy O’Connor all of Tillamook, Mellenna Haller, Cavan Franklin and Ellenor Ford all of Portland, Landon Barrett Schaner of Arvada and Keean Alan Vogel of Tillamook.
She also has many family members and friends who love her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 26 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 5000 Idaville Road in Tillamook with Wes Johnson officiating.
Ethel’s family sends tremendous gratitude to the wonderful and compassionate care she received from Hospice in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.