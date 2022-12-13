Ernest Gottfred Aufdermauer was born July 3, 1925 in Tillamook, Oregon to Louis and Freida (Josi) Aufdermauer and passed away December 4, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 97.
Ernie lived in Tillamook all of his life. He married Geraldine Josi on November 3, 1967 in Washington. He worked on farms, driving hay trucks and worked at the lumber mill. He enjoyed working around his property, and taking care of the landscaping. Together they enjoyed camping and traveling in their travel trailer.
Ernie’s favorite hobby was talking, laughing and sharing a beer with his friends.
Ernie was a member of the Tillamook Elk’s Lodge, Swiss Society and Woodworkers Union.
Ernie is survived by his wife Geri Aufdermauer. One daughter Tamara (David) Pearce, granddaughter Jantel (A.J.) VanOeden, great granddaughter Marlee VanOrden. Ernie is also survived by his brothers loving family and sister in law Genevieve (Perry) Melson.
Ernie is preceded in death by his brother and sister in law Louie and Barbara Aufdermauer.
A graveside service will be held at Tillamook IOOF Cemetery. TBD
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
