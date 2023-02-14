Erma J. Lafreniere died Sunday evening, January 29, 2023 at Tillamook Adventist Hospital, she was 91 years old.
Erma was born in Omro, WI., September 8, 1931, along with her twin brother Everett, to Elwin D. And Clara M. (Staley) Smail. At the age of 5 Erma’s parents moved their growing family to Oregon to be closer to her maternal grandparents. Erma spent her childhood growing up in the small community of Ballston, Oregon. In 1955 Erma married Aimee Lafreniere and spent the next 16 yrs traveling the United States as a US Navy wife. In 1966 the Lafreniere family returned to Oregon and settled in Lake Grove, Oregon. At this time Erma began work for the JCPenney business office in Portland, OR, which she remained at until her retirement in 1991. In 1988 Erma prepared for retirement by purchasing a home in Pacific City, OR., making it her full time residence by 1991.
Erma enjoyed volunteering her time at the Kiawanda Community Center for many years. Each year she was often at the center of organizing the Annual Community dinner at Thanksgiving. She also often took on helping to organize the KCC Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend rummage sale fundraisers. She liked nothing more than to man the KCC phones, or work to help with fund raising.
Erma was a long time Pacific City resident and truly loved the friends she made and her life in this community, she never knew a stranger.
Health issues in recent years slowed her participation down, but not her overall interest in her community, friends and family.
Erma was the sixth child out of 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Larry Eugene Lafreniere, Brothers; Donald, Robert, Eugene, & Everett Smail. Sisters; Marie and Ruth Smail, Helen Robison and Violet Morris. Erma is survived by her daughter Karen (Jim) Williams-Florence, OR, son Cary (Mary) Lafreniere-Portland, OR, her sister Gladys She’ll-Dallas, OR, three grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Staton, Douglas (Meghann) Bray, Loran (Desiree) Bray, great grandchildren Kassandra Staton and Preston Pekarek -Bray along with 16 nieces and nephews, and 22 great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring at her home in Pacific City.
