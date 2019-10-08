Erma was born to Jerry Setters and Leonia (Craig) Setters on April 6, 1943 and passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. She spent most of her childhood in California and Alaska, and the first part of her adult life throughout the United States. She lived in Bay City for the past 46 years and worked as a seamstress for over 30 years in Tillamook.
Erma loved to sew and craft everything from quilts to clothes to jewelry. She was always looking for something new to try and collect. She was a master gardener and loved to grow tomatoes and dahlia (she had over 200). She shared these hobbies with anyone who wanted to learn, leaving us all a little craftier and greener of thumb.
She is survived by her children: Annette (Baker) Pattee and Dennis Pattee, Victor Baker, Robert Little and Blanca Turrieta; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved us all and will be missed every day.
PS: For all fabric lovers, she wins! (It's okay to say this, she thought it was funny.)
A memorial service will be held on October 20th at 2 pm, at Living Waters Fellowship in Tillamook.
