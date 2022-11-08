Elthaleta Williams was born October 11, 1926 in Chitwood, Oregon to Joseph and Julia (Huff) Wright and passed away October 30, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 96.
Elthaleta worked on the Williams farm until she married Joe Williams.
Elthaleta later worked at the Tillamook Care Center for many years.
She donated a lot of time to help people in need through the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Tillamook.
Elthaleta enjoyed sewing, crocheting doilies, building model homes and painting scenery pictures and flowers.
Elthaleta is survived by 4 children and 15 grandchildren/great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 4th at Waud’s Funeral Home with interment at Tillamook IOOF Cemetery.
