Elna Persons, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother died at the age of 84 on May 13, 2023.
Elna celebrated her 66th wedding anniversary with husband, Dick, weeks before her death. They met at a drug store soda fountain where Elna was working. Marriage and five children all within six years kept Elna busy.
Elna and Dick made a home for the family first in Portland, then Clackamas and Milwaukie. Later they retired and moved to Bay City, then to Tillamook, near Cape Meares.
Oh, the things they did; golfing, snow skiing, kayaking, biking, walking, fishing, crabbing, clamming, and many card games. In the last 40 years or more of marriage they were rarely apart.
Elna was one of the most caring, loving, positive women a person was ever likely to meet. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed teaching the grandkids and great grandkids anything they may have taken an interest in; cooking, baking, knitting, catching salamanders, or working in the garden. Elna was a listener and always wanted to know about the lives of those she loved. If you met her, she was someone you thought highly of.
Elna enjoyed talking with neighbors and the people she and Dick met on their many walks on the Dike Road and around their home. If, up to a few years ago, you drove on Bayocean Road and moved away from two walkers wearing reflective vests, you probably received the wave of thanks and approval.
Elna built an amazing legacy of love and laughter within her immediate and extended family. She will be missed by many people, who will continue to love her for the rest of their lives.
Children; Sharon, Connie (Andy), Laurie (Mark) and Rick. Grandchildren; Kim, Elizabeth, Cassy, Sami, AJ, Kristen (Jeb), Jacob (Tear), Carly and Anna. Great Grandchildren; Emmitt, Colton, Paisley, Evelynn, Hazel and Mabel. Siblings; Albert, Tom and Karen. Many in-laws, nieces and nephews were fortunate to have called her family.
Elna was preceded in death by daughter Sue, son-in-law Jim, and grandchildren Kyle and Lianne.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” A.A.Miilne, Winnie-the-Pooh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.