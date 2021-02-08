Ellis was born to Mildred Taylor and Albert Frazier at Orofino, Idaho. He spent his growing up years on a ranch with his mother and step-father, Ed Marker.
He attended a one room school nearby that was known as Caribel. Caribel is located north and east of Kamiah, Idaho. When he became high school age, he went to live with grandparents, Roy and Edna Taylor, out of Nez Perce, Idaho, where he enrolled in high school. Upon his grandfather’s death, Ellis and his grand-mother moved to Grangeville, Idaho, where he graduated in 1948.He attended North Idaho College of Education in Lewiston, Idaho, until it closed in 1951. He then went to Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, where he earned his BA. He and Martha Solders were united in marriage at Culdesac, Idaho, on April 12, 1952. In September he received his draft notice and was inducted into the U.S. Army. He spent sixteen months in Korea. When he returned he taught school in Culdesac for two years. During that time a daughter, Rita Ellen and a son, Patrick William, was born. In 1956 the family moved to Tillamook, Oregon, Ellis attended college in Monmouth on the GI Bill and earned his MBA. He spent thirty years teaching and being a principal in the Tillamook Schools. Tillamook was a perfect fit for Ellis. He loved to hunt and fish and learned to clam. He could be at his favorite fishing hole fifteen minutes after work. In 1991 Ellis and Martha moved to the Woodburn Senior Estates. They enjoyed the square, and round dancing golf, pool, and swimming. In the winter they took the 5th wheel and went to Yuma and surrounding areas for twelve years. Ellis as a devout Kiwanian – 40+ years perfect attendance. He was a member of the Woodburn United Methodist. Ellis passed away at Emerald Gardens Assisted and Memory Care where he had been a resident for the past year due to old age and memory loss. He was predeceased by all parents and son, Pat. Survived by wife, Martha, daughter, Rita, grandson, Ryan, and granddaughter, Sarah and great granddaughter Bailey Miller.
Pursuit to his wishes, no formal service is planned. His and Pat’s ashes will be spread on one of their favorite hunting grounds at a later date. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
