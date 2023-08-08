Elizabeth Nancy Anne Hilferty

Anne (Nancy) Hilferty, 70, died at her home in Netarts, Oregon, on July 27, 2023.
Nancy was born in Tillamook, Oregon on November 12, 1952 and graduated from Tillamook High School. Nancy also graduated from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.
Nancy worked for Grunders for many years as well as Michkos and The Schooner. She loved who she worked with and all the people she met along the way. And if she didn’t love you, there was a reason and she wasn’t going to.
Nancy loved to spend time with friends. She was a force to be reckoned with and it was an honor to be considered a friend to her. She had great humor, was the speaker of truth (whether you wanted to hear it or not), she loved watching the Oregon Ducks play, growing tomatoes in her greenhouse, a good bonfire, and a stiff drink. She was always willing to lend a hand to a friend, or an ear.
Nancy is survived by her brothers, James Hilferty and John Hilferty, and sister Maggie Eshelman, as well as her nieces and nephews, Sally Hilferty, Stacy Collins, Sarah Hilferty and James Hilferty.
Nancy was proceeded in death by her Mother, Anne Hilferty and father James Alouishis Hilferty.
She was a major staple in the Netarts community, she will be missed by many. The memory or her laugh and her delicious pies and deviled eggs will live on.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 18th from 2-4pm at the in Netarts, Oregon. The celebration is open to anyone and everyone who knew and loved Nancy. Please join us to gather and share stories through laughter, tears, and hugs, while we raise our glass to the toughest, most independent, full of sass, woman we’ve known.
Any donations can be made to Loyal Order of Moose (Moose Lodge) in Tillamook, Oregon.
