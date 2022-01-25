Elizabeth (Liz) Agatha Blaser Hurliman

On December 16, 1924, Elizabeth (Liz) Agatha Blaser was born in Tillamook Oregon to parents Joseph Martin and Elizabeth (Ott) Blaser whom immigrated from the Canton Schwyz region of Switzerland. Liz was one of five siblings having four brothers- Frank, Marty, Marion and Freddy, whom passed away at the age four.
On June 23, 1947 Liz married Clem Hurliman. Liz began to work the family dairy farm, with her husband Clem, and they started their family. Together Clem and Liz had eight children: Elizabeth Susan Reich (John), Patricia Ann (Deceased at birth) Patricia Ann Salimena (Larry), Kathleen Marie McVittie (Greg), Rosalie Ann Wharton (Randy), Clem Joseph Hurliman (Chris), Mary Ann Hurliman (Michael Ihnat), and Robert Albert Hurliman (Lalonnie).
The Hurliman’s first lived in the old Meda Loop School House, which was located by the family farm in south Tillamook County, on Little Nestucca River Road and Meda Loop. The farm is still family owned, today. Although a gym is great to have when you have six children, by 1962 the family had grown so much, there was no longer room left in the old Meda School House. Clem and Liz built a home on Little Nestucca River Road that was large enough for the still expanding family. It is in this house that they made their home together for 49 years, until Clem passed away in 2011, after 64 years of marriage to Liz. Liz continued to live in their home, until she passed away in her own bed, with family by her side on Saturday January 15, 2022.
Liz was one of the kindest, most accepting, humorous people you could find. She was as hardworking as they come, raising seven children while working a dairy farm. She cherished and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren over all others things and wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by her family, always. Liz was always laughing and had a very unique laugh that could be heard far and wide. Her children and grandchildren were given the gift of this loud boisterous laugh. It was a given that family gatherings which were, large and often, raised the noise level on Little Nestucca because of all of the cackling.
Liz loved to garden and her plot always boasted a rainbow of dahlias, carrots to pull & eat after a quick wash with the garden hose, and a pea patch of legend. Liz was always looking for her next adventure, and she drove well into her ninetieth year in order to go on her “snoop missions” and visit friends and family every week after mass. Liz earned the title “Crazy Driver” from her grandchildren after hauling them down to the river on summer afternoons in the back of the old farm pickup. Liz was proud of her Swiss heritage, instilling an appreciation of yodeling in many of her descendants. She visited Switzerland multiple times and often spoke Swiss with Clem and fellow family members who were first generation American.
Liz was preceded in the journey to heaven by her parents, husband Clem, daughters baby Patricia and Kathy, brothers Frank, Marty, Marion, Freddie, and son in laws Larry and John.
Liz touched many people’s lives with her giving nature and kind smile. She will be missed greatly by her children, as well as the dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren that come with having seven children.
A family only service will be held this month and plans are being made for a celebration of life in summer of 2022 for all who wish to celebrate Liz.
