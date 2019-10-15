Elizabeth “Bette” Tillman, 98, of Dayton, Iowa and formerly of Portland, Oregon and Clarion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Grandview Health Care Center in Dayton, Iowa.
A visitation for Bette will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton, Iowa. A graveside committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. For online obituaries and condolences please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Elizabeth Fern Payne, daughter of Earl and Alice (Hancher) Payne was born on July 10, 1921 in Washington, Iowa. Bette received her education from the Washington Community Schools. On October 3, 1942, she married George Tillman. The couple resided in the Clarion, Iowa area where they farmed for many years and eventually moved to Kirksville, Missouri for a short time. Due to Bette’s mother’s health, the couple moved to Portland, Oregon. Bette worked as a home healthcare provider through the state of Oregon. During this time, Bette was appointed by the governor of Oregon to the State Board of Health. Following their retirement, the couple moved to Nehalem, Oregon.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, George Tillman; three sons, William (Butch), George Jr. (Mickey), and David; sister, Alice and two brothers, Bill and Earl.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Thompson of Belmond, IA; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Darline Payne of Troutdale, OR., Irene Payne of Milwaukee, OR; and several nieces and nephews.
