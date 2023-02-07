Elizabeth Ann Landis, 78, of Tillamook died on Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on June 14, 1944. A funeral service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sat. March 18, at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook.
