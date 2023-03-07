Elizabeth Ann Landis, a descendant of Trask and Vaughn pioneer families of Tillamook, was born on June 14, 1944 to Ed and Pat Landis. Liz’s life on earth ended on the morning of January 26, 2023 at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital where her spirit departed to be “Absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.” (II Corinthians 5:8)
Liz began her schooling at Riverdale (grades 1-4), East (grades 5-6), Tillamook Junior High (grades 7-8), and was graduated from Tillamook High School in 1962. After high school, Liz attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics equipping her for a teaching career that spanned many decades. Her first job took her to McDermitt, Nevada where she made many lifelong friends. After Nevada, Liz moved briefly to Burns, Oregon to continue teaching; she then returned to Tillamook to help care for family. She maintained her teaching career in Tillamook during those years starting at the middle school and eventually moving to the high school where she truly enjoyed teaching home economics. When home economics was removed from the high school curriculum, Liz was crushed and considered it a grave error depriving students of such valuable, practical life skills. Very soon after that, Liz retired from teaching.
Being a talented communicator, Liz thoroughly enjoyed her interactions with family and friends. Her uncanny memory allowed her to treasure each person as a special individual. Her tender heart brought many blessings to others as she shared her words, her food, her gifts, her precious homemade cards, and most importantly: her time. For many years she kept the THS Class of ’62 connected through her emails and letters as they met monthly for luncheons. When the 50th Class Reunion was on the horizon Liz became the Co-Chairman and poured countless hours into planning, organizing, and producing a memory book that her class mates use and cherish to this day.
One of Liz’s friends remembers her serving as a young tour guide at the Tillamook Cheese Factory. She also was a member of the Fair Board from 1985-1987 and served as secretary for two of those years. Another of her volunteer commitments was to the Tillamook High School Alumni Scholarship Fund where she served for several years. In 1996 she began a 23-year stint working in the Textile Department at the Tillamook County Fair where she encouraged the 4H students, enjoyed the camaraderie of her co-workers, and greeting the many fair visitors. She would even compete with other volunteers to see who knew the most visitors to their department. Liz was fun! Teriyaki chicken and elephant ears usually rounded out her yearly fair experience.
As Liz was growing up the Landis family extended their love, their home, and their faith to many young people needing a safe haven and encouragement. Liz truly loved people and she maintained many of those early relationships her entire life. She had many family reunions at her home as she welcomed relatives from many states. In her later years she took care of the Landis homestead by keeping it mowed and attractively landscaped. She also looked after local cousins who needed help in their senior years. Her love for others knew no bounds and was expressed in many helpful ways.
Elizabeth Ann is survived by her niece Julie Neal, nephews Dan Neal, and David Neal, many beloved cousins, and some truly wonderful friends. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Caroline (Ky) Neal, and niece Lee Ann Neal.
In remembering and celebrating Liz’s life there will be a Memorial Service at Waud’s Funeral Home, on March 18th at 1 PM, 1414 Third Street in Tillamook. Jerry Warren, originally from Tillamook, will be officiating. A graveside service will be held at the Bay City IOOF Cemetery 7555 Doughty Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141 on March 18th at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Liz, the following organizations would accept donations in her name: Kilchis Point Reserve (and Trail), www.tcpm.org or at the Pioneer Museum 2106 2nd Street; Tillamook County 4-H Association, 4506 3rd Street; or Tillamook Alumni Scholarship Fund, P O Box 195, Tillamook, OR 97141.
