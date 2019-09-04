Elizabeth A Severns was born September 27, 1929 in Portland, Oregon to Rudolph and Elsie (Blank) Wostel and passed away August 28, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 89.
Elizabeth is a graduate of Sacred Heart Acadamy. She worked for Sackleys Dress Shop, for Mode o’ Day Dress Shop, for Dr. Shea’s Dentist Office, and later worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Hayes, Dr. Lemery and Dr Todd.
Elizabeth was married to Virgel Severns in Tillamook, Oregon.
Elizabeth was active as a Blue Bird and Camp Fire Leader.
She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, avid reader, sewing and various arts and crafts. Elizabeth was a member of the Tillamook Pioneers Association.
Elizabeth is survived by daughter Deborah Tupper of Tillamook, OR.
2 grandchildren, Melissa Woods (Greg) of Beaver, OR., and Christopher Tupper (Tara) of Salem, OR.
3 great grandchildren, Blake, Justin and Carrie Woods.
1 sister June Wostel of Portland, OR., and 1 brother Rudy Wostel of The Dalles, OR.
And by numerous nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Virgel, 1 brother, Paul Wostel, 2 sisters, Dorothy Wostel and Mary Brooks.
A private family inurnment will be held at Tillamook IOOF Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name may be made to the Tillamook Pioneer Association.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
