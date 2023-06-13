Memorial services will be held for Elda (Bunny) Hyatt on June 17, 2023 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 12th St.
Elda was born December 11,1919 in Lamar, Colorado to Boyd and Estella (Pierson) Darling and passed away May 31, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 103.
Elda married Edward A. (Ted) Hyatt on July 14, 1938.They moved to Tillamook in 1970 where Bunny worked for the Marie Mills Foundation, Westers gas station and market, and other retail stores.
Bunny was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rebeka’s Lodge, Pleasant Valley Grange, Goodwill Social Club and was a past president of the American Legion in Wyoming.
In her younger years in Wyoming, she took in ironing, did alterations, did house cleaning, took in boarders, made wedding cakes and was a head cook at the hospital in Rawlins. She loved fishing and went to Yellowstone National Park with a large family group every year and she was the main cook.
Bunny enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, crafts, cooking and music and was a member of the local Tillamook Harmonica group. In the 18 years she lived at the Kilchis House, she kept busy making lap quilts and meal aprons for all the residents and local people. She also crocheted hats for the newborn at our hospital and involved in the many crafts available to her.
Bunny is survived by her son Ted (Carol) Hyatt, daughter Kathy (Jeff) Bates, sister Jane Williams, sister-in-law Pauline Darling and 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latimer Quilt Center or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.