Elaine Hulse Durrer, 77, died April 5th in Tillamook, Oregon.
She was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 31, 1945 to Roy Hulse and Lida Boyd Hulse.
Elaine grew up and attended school in Wallowa, Oregon, graduating from Wallowa High School in 1963.
Elaine eventually settled in Tillamook, Oregon where she met and married Bob Durrer. They went on to raise four children together on their dairy farm in Tillamook.
Elaine may be best known for her infectious smile, genuine laugh, and ability to make anyone she met instantly feel at ease. Family was extremely important to Elaine, and she took great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was well-loved by many and her loss will definitely be felt in the community.
She is survived by her daughter Sandi Roos and husband Bruce; son Kevin Durrer and wife Marissa; daughter Kim Lyon and husband Matt; grandchildren Case Roos, Cody Roos, McKeon Moser, Josef Durrer, Klaus Durrer, Susan Lyon, and Georgina Lyon; and great-granddaughters Rose Roos and Rory Roos.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob Durrer; her daughter Sue Durrer; her sisters Vera Mitchell, Marlene Sarrett, and Sharon Wart; and her brothers Duane Hulse and Dale Hulse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be April 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook at 11:00 followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Those who wish may contribute to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org) or other similar charities.
