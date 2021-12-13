It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elaine Frances Newt (Mock). She peacefully passed away while her daughter and son-in-law held her hand November 25, 2021 in Spokane, Washington.
Elaine was born January 14, 1961 in Tillamook, Oregon to Frank and Jean Mock. Elaine was a proud mother of Christal and Paula, loving grandmother, a certified long term care nurse’s aide and home health aide. She moved to Trenton, Georgia in 1991 where she worked hard as a manager in a local convenience store and later in retail before moving to Spokane in 2017. Elaine never met a stranger. She made friends everywhere she went. She had the best smile and loved to laugh.
Elaine enjoyed gardening, baking, and sewing. She was extremely creative and artistic. Her faith helped her through the hardest days of a five-year battle with cancer. She loved the Lord, her family and friends very much and always made sure to show it.
Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Christal Cotton and Paula Reeves (Steve), her grandchildren Casey Reeves, Johnathan Hunter, Frankie Reeves, Kali Weathers, and Kyle Weathers, her sister Fran Mock, her brother Tom Mock(Calli) and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Deanna McLellan, and brother, Ted Mock.
Graveside services will be held December 17, 2021 with a memorial and reception to follow at Netarts Community Club in Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a kind donation to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215 Spokane, Washington 99210.
