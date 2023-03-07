Elaine Evelyn (Hansen) Streeter

Elaine was born on Feb 13th 1935 and passed away quietly on Jan 10th 2023 in her home surrounded by family.
Elaine was born in Portland Oregon and grew up in Beaverton where she went to Beaverton High School and participated in 4H. Elaine received a teaching degree from OCE in Monmouth as well as attending OSU, both Oregon and, Oklahoma (from which she took her counseling credential.)
Elaine married her husband Jack on September 27 1958. She raised her two boys in Hood River where she also taught school before moving with her young family to the Panama Canal Zone in 1966. In the Canal Zone Elaine had her only daughter. Elaine thrived in the tropics, made many lifelong friends, and continued her work of teaching, mentoring, and counseling military personnel serving overseas.
Elaine retired with her husband to Banks, OR where she maintained close ties with her many friends from Panama and the Pacific Northwest through social media. Elaine remained the loving matriarch of her family, showering affection on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also remained a loyal friend to the people she cared for and to her extended family.
Elaine is survived by her Husband and Children as well as her Brother Harris and his family.
There will be a celebration of life for Elaine on Saturday March 18th at Metzger Park in Tigard from Noon until 2:30 PM. Please feel free to leave remembrances in the virtual guestbook.
