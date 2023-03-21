Eileen P Hayes

Eileen Patricia Hayes (Martin) was born in Tillamook May 30, 1944. She is preceded in death by Dr. Clemens Hayes and Martha D Hayes. Also by brother Mike Hayes and sisters Janie Hayes Jones, and M’Linda Hayes Richards.
Eileen enjoyed a long career in music, performing and directing musicals.
Eileen attended Southern Oregon College, University of Oregon and University of Nevada Las Vegas. She founded and was general director of Nevada Opera Theater.
She passed away in Las Vegas November 24, 2022.
A service will be planned in Tillamook this summer.Eileen will be buried next to husband, Gail Martin at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery April 4, 2023.
A Gofundme account has been set up to defray expenses for her incurred.
