Eileen Elizabeth Tuinstra, age 84, died peacefully at Tillamook Adventist hospital on Nov. 27, 2020. She grew up in Silverton and later graduated at Salem High School.
In her early working life, she waitressed, worked in convalescence care, and later went to school to become a bookkeeper. In the year 1972 she married her husband Bert and life eventually led them to Tillamook where they owned two different restaurants, Coastway and then later The Sands. She was known locally for her good home cooking and friendly and generous spirit.
After she retired, she enjoyed walking on the beach and around Tillamook enjoying all that nature had to offer. Later in life she enjoyed watching her great grandson play soccer, enjoying a meal out and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband Bert, her parents and brother. She is survived by family and friends who loved her. She is to be cremated and because of her love of the beach her ashes will be scattered there at a later date.
Matthew 11:28 – ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and I will give you rest.’
