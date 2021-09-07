Edwin Ramie Wallmark (aka “Ed”, “Eddie”) passed away July 27, 2021, at his residence in Portland with family and friends by his side. He fought a courageous battle with prostate cancer for over 11 years and always kept a positive attitude and uncanny sense of humor until the end.
Ed was born on Jan. 10, 1952, to Edwin and Dianne (Petersen) Wallmark of Tillamook. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1970 and then went on to Portland State University where he earned his B.S. in Business Administration in 1975. Right after college he was hired by Tillamook County as a probation officer then switched careers a few years later. For over 30 years Ed ran a successful house painting and interior design business called Wallmark and Son Painting. Interesting enough Ed named his business when his son Eddy was born so it would appear a younger person had lots of painting experience! This advertising muse worked as Ed became well known around the area and would still paint friend’s homes until months before his passing.
A special time was shared last summer when Ed and Eddy painted his son’s house together. Some of Ed’s other talents included gardening and an obsession with ponds and water features. His garden and surrounding backyard was the perfect final resting place just as he wanted. For over a month family and friends were able to visit and see Ed just as he always was, a great friend to so many that would help anyone in need. His tell it like is attitude, lack of political correctness, sense of humor, and compassion for all walks of life will be greatly missed.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Wallmark and his life partner Jacob Pelta. He is lovingly survived by his parents Ed and Dianne Wallmark, his sisters Vicki Mount (Tenny), and Brenda Merry (Mark), his son Eddy Wallmark (Jennifer), step-grandchildren Taylor and Austin Larson, and step-great grandson Bentley. He will also be deeply missed by his beloved dog Willy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
