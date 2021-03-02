Edward L Jones was born Sept. 28, 1943 in Tacoma, Wash. and passed away Feb. 22, 2021 in Bay City, Ore. at the age of 77.
Ed served four years in the United States Navy on the USS O’Brian during Viet Nam.
He lived most of his life in the Los Angeles, Calif. area but moved to Eugene in the early 90’s where he met his wife Allie. They lived in Eugene for 30 years before retiring to the coastal community of Bay City.
Ed joined the Woodworkers Association and learned how to turn wood into beautiful bowls which he loved to do. He was an avid reader, so always had a book in his hand.
Ed loved to play with his grandsons Elijah and Danny when they visited. He also loved his dog and cats and everyone’s else’s pets too. Ed played Bass with the Bay City Rockers Band.
Ed was a member of the Bay City United Methodist Church.
Ed is survived by his wife Allie (Alberta) Jones, brother Dan Jones of Harrisburg, PA., and 2 stepsons Todd Fouche of Sandy, OR., and Craig Fouche of Portland, OR.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Wauds Funeral Home.
