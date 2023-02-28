Edward Henry Sisson

Ed was born in Portland, Oregon to Chester and Hazel Sisson and when he was 11 years old, the family moved to a small dairy farm they purchased near the coast in southern Tillamook County, near Hebo. During his teen years, he worked for local dairy farmers and was active in the Future Farmers of America program where he enjoyed the education in livestock and the many activities it provided. He graduated from Nestucca High School in Cloverdale in 1954 and that same year, he married his High School sweetheart, Marjorie McTaggart. They stayed in the area until they moved to Portland in 1956 where he attended Portland State College. While going to school, Ed worked at a downtown parking garage. In 1959, they purchased a small home and continued raising their family, serving faithfully at church, and traveled back and forth to Dolph to help his folks with the farm. Eventually, he went to work for Timber Structures and was with them until they closed their doors. He enjoyed pointing out the laminated beams that are still present in many structures throughout the region and beyond. He was proud of his work. After that business shut down, he worked in the lumber industry for several more years before going to work for the City of Portland where he eventually retired. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and time spent with family and friends. He had a quick wit about him that kept people laughing and loved telling stories of his past. As a Grandpa, he and Grandma were a big part of their grandchildrens lives and loved going to birthday gatherings. Ed found much joy in helping others, sometimes delivering a load of firewood to a family in need without them knowing he had done it. Marjorie passed away in the fall of 2012 from cancer and after a time, Ed sold the property they had lived on for over 50 years. He purchased a home with his daughter, Janet, in Maywood Park which they shared until December of 2022 when he moved to Elmira to be with family that could meet his increasing care needs. Ed is survived by his 4 children: Ray, Bob, Janet and Lori; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Hazel Martensen, George Sisson, Nancy Worthington, Katherine Parks and Gladys Clemmer. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; brothers Carl and Charles; sisters Myrtle, Ruby, Evelyn and Jean. A graveside service was held at Nestucca Valley Community Cemetery on Monday, February 20th at 1:30. Matthew 24:37 is a Bible verse he wanted others to be aware of before he passed: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it shall be at the return of Jesus” ...are you ready?

