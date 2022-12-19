Edward Grant Wood, 72, passed away November 23, 2022 in Crookston, MN after a ten year battle with Alzheimer’s. Grant was born on April 21, 1950 in St. Louis, MO. Grant graduated from University High School in Normal, IL and graduated from University of Colorado with a degree in sociology and psychology. He spent 8 years as a counselor helping deeply troubled youths turn their lives around while he was in Colorado. Eventually, Grant settled on the Oregon coast where he became an integral part of the community and established himself as an accomplished artist.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Wood, his half-brother John Humerichouse and his brother Chris. He is survived by his sisters Susan Wood and Kim Larsen along with his brothers Mike and Tim Wood.
In memory of Grant Wood, his family requests financial donations be made to The Cannon Beach Arts Association (CBAA) to help them support creativity within the local arts community for generations to come.
CBAA
PO Box 684
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
