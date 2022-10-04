Edward Albert Hurliman, age 81, passed away in his home in Pacific City Oregon on Sept 5th. Ed was born to Anton and Bertha Hurliman on June 25th, 1941, in Woods, Oregon and raised on a dairy farm in Pacific City, Oregon. Anton and Bertha had 8 children, Ben, Jan, Jim, Ed, Dave, Christie, Kathy and Chuck.
Ed was married to Dana Lutz Hurliman for 28 years. They had 3 children together, Ashley, Chad and Stacey. They made their home in Pacific City Oregon. Ed worked for Tillamook/Portland Freight for 35 years.
Ed definitely followed in his mother’s footsteps. He loved all of the natural bounties of the coastal area; fishing, clamming, hunting and picking wild berries. You could always count on Ed to help pack out an elk or deer, and he would always be there to assist in processing the meat. He made the best apple pie around and loved to can anything he could! He fished for perch off of the beaches of Pacific City, he also enjoyed traveling over to the Hells Canyon area with son Stacey, exploring and fishing for catfish.
He married his second wife Cheryl in 2010. They enjoyed many adventures together escaping the coastal rain and spending the winter months at Black Meadow Landing, and Lake Havasu. Ed truly had a lot of fond memories of this period in his life.
After his retirement from TP Freight you could always count on finding Ed at the local coffee shop in the mornings in Pacific City and Cloverdale. He was an excellent storyteller, many a person enjoyed listening to all of his life adventures. Another one of his hobbies was cutting wood. It kept him active for many, many years! Ed was a very kindhearted man, he would help anyone, and give the shirt off his back without judgment if someone needed him. He was also a devout Catholic and many, many Saturday nights you would find Ed at St Joseph’s in Cloverdale celebrating mass. He would always joke and say to those of us who did not attend Saturday night mass, “I will pray for you.”
Ed is survived by his children, Ashley, Chad and Stacey. Grandchildren, Alex (Ashley), Benjamin and Lyndie (Stacey) and great granddaughter Emma (Ashley).
A funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Church in Cloverdale on October 15th at 10:30 am. Immediately following Mass there will be a gathering to celebrate Ed in St. Joseph’s community room. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed. He will be very missed.
