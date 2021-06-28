Edna (Toots) Zwald was born on Sauvie Island on March 6, 1925 along with a twin brother Elmer Thommen, joining an older brother Edward. Both have proceeded her in passing. When Toots was 5, the family moved to Gladstone, OR where she attended Gladstone Grade School and Oregon City High School.
Her first job was as a car hop at the Chicken in the Rough, the first drive in restaurant in Gladstone where you drove in and parked, ordered and ate in your car. When WWII broke out, she worked for the Government making pre-fab housing for the military. Then she worked as a receptionist for a doctor in Oregon City and later was employed by Cloughs Pharmacy in Milwaukee.
In 1945 she became reacquainted with Walter Zwald whom she had met in her childhood. They were married August 18, 1945 in Tillamook where they owned and operated Zwald's Jersey Farm until his passing in 1970.
Toots hobby was bowling and she was a member of the Tillamook Bowling Assoc and won many trophies and awards. During her bowling career she held many jobs in the association. She also researched and made many scrapbooks including the first 50 year history of Tillamook Lanes, the Queens Tournament, The Hall of Fame Members and the Travel League. Toots wrote many humorous bulletins and speeches, also acting as MC at many banquets. Toots earned a Lifetime membership in the Tillamook Association, was elected into their Hall of Fame and also elected in the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in Arlingtion, TX.
She is survived by her two children Kenny (Nonda) Zwald, Sharon “Ronnie” (Duke) Clark-Hellweg, three grandchildren Dustin Clark, Heather (Mike) Taksdal, Nick (Kourtnie) Zwald and five great-grandchildren Emma, Jaydn, Paizley, Ameylia and Madison.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens.
