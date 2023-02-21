Edith Grace (Reeher) Lippert, 93, died on Jan. 28, 2023. She was born on Oct. 5, 1929. Services are scheduled at Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro on March 11, 2023 with seating at 11:30 a.m. anf remembrances at 12 p.m. socializing and snacks are from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Lippert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted: