Eddie Killian passed away in Tillamook on February 17th, 2023 and was born at Tillamook General Hospital on December 31th 1965.
Eddie was born to Kenneth and Jeanette Killian.
Eddie is survived by his son Austin, his father Kenneth and brothers Kenny, Jimmy, and Danny.
Tillamook High School graduate of 1984.
Attended College at Clackamas community college.
Eddie was an avid wrestler and took state championships at Tillamook High school. Eddie also wrestled in college.
Eddie was not afraid of work and worked his younger years for Bud Geiger. Also had adventurous jobs in Alaska.
Eddie was very outgoing and the life of the party. Eddie had a magnetic personality that everybody that knew him loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at the Swiss Hall March 25th at 4 p.m.
