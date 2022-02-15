It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother Ed Sander. He has been living in Boardman, Oregon and working at the local Tillamook County Creamery operation, Columbia River Processing. He passed away at his home on January 28, 2022. Ed grew up in Tillamook attending Sacred Heart Grade School and Tillamook High School. Upon graduating, he started working at the Tillamook Cheese Plant, eventually transferring to Boardman when they expanded operations. Ed was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting in Eastern Oregon and an occasional moose trip to Canada. Ed had one rule in his life that was nonnegotiable for family, friends or acquaintances and it was “you may call me Ed, or Edward, but don’t call me Eddie”.
Ed was born November 28, 1960 in Tillamook Oregon and was the son of Al and Arlene Sander. He is survived by three sisters Joan Trapp (Ken) Happy Valley, OR; Irene Willison, Forest Grove, OR and Dot Sander-Ziegler (John) Renton, WA. His six surviving brothers include Louis Sander (Carol) Salem, OR; Leo Sander Tigard, OR; Rock Sander (Christy) Silverton, OR; Ray Sander (Joanne) Martinez, CA., Bernie Sander Tillamook, OR and Robert Sander (Melani) Rockaway Beach, OR. Ed is also survived by eleven nieces, five nephews, six great nieces and eleven great nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Al and Arlene Sander, who owned Sander Dairy on Sollie Smith Road and an infant sister Mary Agnes Sander.
Two memorial services to celebrate Ed’s life are scheduled. The first is Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boardman, OR in the Lakeside Room at Port of Morrow located at Two Marine Drive from 4-7 p.m. The second service is on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Tillamook Sacred Heart Cemetery grave site located on Cemetery Road in Port of Tillamook Bay at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service is followed by a luncheon at Alderbrook Hall located at 5995 Alderbrook Road, Tillamook OR. Family and friends are invited to attend these events.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his memory to either an animal preservation or wildlife charity of your choice. Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
