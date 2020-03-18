E. W. Dunsworth was born on May 9, 1939 in Molalla, Oregon and passed away on March 7, 2020 in Salem.
Punk graduated from Tillamook High School Class of 1957 and joined the Marines at the age of 18. He worked the majority of his life in the Timber industry. He was a member of the Tillamook Elks Lodge, Model T Pig N Ford association and a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Tillamook Chapter.
He is survived by his partner Vickie, two Sons Kevin Dunsworth of Gresham and Troy Blair of McMinnville, two daughters Tammy Dunsworth and Gina Cox, both of California, three granddaughters, five grandsons, four great-grandchildren, sister Patsy Miller of Alaska, two nieces and a nephew. He was Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Allie Dunsworth and brother-in-law Walt Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday March 22 at the Tillamook Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers you can give to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
