September 30, 1940 - May 11, 2020
Edmund Richard (Dick) Bodyfelt passed away peacefully in Tigard, OR. Dick was born in Cloverdale, OR to Walter and Kathryn Bodyfelt. He and his four brothers were raised on a dairy farm in Tillamook County, of which he was very proud.He attended Cloverdale Elementary School and graduated from Nestucca Union High School. He received a degree in Forest Engineering at OSU , and while there met his future wife, Kathleen.
He entered law school at U of O and graduated first in his graduating class in 1969.After graduation, Dick and his family moved to Portland where he worked as an attorney at a defense oriented law firm. In 1978, he and his friend and colleague started their own firm, Bodyfelt and Mount. Today that law firm is still very prominent on the legal landscape of Portland. Dick’s favorite hobby was flying. He obtained his private pilot license at age 15. He and his brother Bob spent many hours flying over the skies of Pacific City and Tillamook County. Other hobbies were running and following Beaver sports. Dick’s legal career was cut short when he suffered a major cerebral hemorrhage in 1989 at the age of 49. Over the next 30 years he had the pleasure of seeing his sons graduate from college and launch their careers, getting to know and love two daughters-in-law and finally experiencing his ultimate joy of grandchildren.Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert (Barbara). He leaves behind Kathy, son Kirk (Melynda and twins Lauren and Zachary) of Woodland Hills,CA and son Scott (Miranda and Emmett) of Tigard. He is also survived by brothers Floyd (Eva), George (Ann) and Larry (Jamie.). He will be so missed by all.A scholarship honoring Dick will be established at the O of O Law School. Donations can be made “in memory of E. Richard Bodyfelt” to U of O School of Law c/o The U of O Foundation, 1720 E 13th Ave., Suite 410 Eugene, OR 97403 or at giving.uoregon.edu. Donations can also be made to Hospice Care of the Northwest in Dick’s name.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances permit
