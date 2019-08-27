Dwayne George Eberly, age 79, was escorted into heaven at his Rockaway Beach residence with his loving wife by his side on Aug. 18, 2019. Dwayne was born October 11, 1939 in Oregon City to George and Evelyn (Vess) Eberly and was one of four children. He attended St. Stephens Catholic School in S.E. Portland, graduated from Benson High School and soon after joined the U. S. Navy serving from 1957 to 1960.
He married Dianne Donohue and they had three children, Donald, Denise, and Daniel. After his military service, Dwayne worked as an accountant at Bingham-Willamette, Portland, OR; Guy F. Atkinson Construction Company, Cascade Locks, OR; and NEC America, Hillsboro, OR. While employed at Guy F. Atkinson Co, he worked in Israel at the Air Base Constructors as assistant head accountant. In 1992 he married Bonnie (Rogers) in Aloha, OR. In 1994 they moved to Rockaway Beach. He was a long time member of Rockaway Community Church (always first in line for a potluck). Dwayne was a very active volunteer in his community serving on the city's budget committee, the Chamber of Commerce, the Nature Conservancy committee, and all around handyman for those in the church and within the community. He and his buddy Gus Poynter completed several projects such as remodeling the Rockaway Beach Library from the original Women's Club, building the ramp as well as the ramp to the Cabboose.
Dwayne and Gus were honored as Volunteers of the Year in 2001 by riding in the annual 4th of July Parade. Dwayne's hobbies throughout his life included being a Certified International Deep Water Diver, sailboat racing on the Columbia and Willamette rivers, karate instructor for both children and adults having earned a third-degree black belt, making stained glass lamps, and was a Master Model ship builder with his collection of ships donated to and displayed at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum in Garibaldi, OR. Dwayne is predeceased by sisters Shirley May and Georgette Shannon as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons, Donald and Daniel Eberly of Tulsa, OK, daughter Denise Lewis of Lynwood, WA; step-children Eric Rogers, Mesa AZ; Brystol Surgeon, Vancouver, WA; Heidi Barton, Chandler, AZ; and Ben Rogers, Anchorage, AK; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother, George Eberly II, and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no service and Dwayne will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.
