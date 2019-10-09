Duane Michael Eudy was born January 21, 1959 in Forest Grove, Oregon to Jack and Barbara (Lindstrom) Eudy and passed away September 29, 2019 in Garibaldi, Oregon at the age of 60.
Duane had worked for Trask Lumber Mill and later for a local nursing home in maintenance.
Duane will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Love you Dad! We will see you later.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
