Duane Edgar Stephens passed away on Sunday March 20th, 2022 at the age of 69. He was born in Astoria, Oregon and was the first-born child to Charles Edgar Stephens and Lorraine Katherine Luthe.
Duane was raised in the Nehalem Valley, on the family dairy farm, near Mohler, Oregon. He attended Nehalem Elementary and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1971.
During his lifetime Duane spent many years as a Traveling Salesman for Wallace and K&S Paint Sundries Enterprises. He was a well-known fishing guide on the Nehalem River and was self-employed as the owner of Stephens Painting Co.
His immediate family consists of his wife of 43 years, Debra Smith Stephens, and their daughter Abby Lorraine Stephens. Surviving family members include brothers Darryl and Gilbert Stephens and sister Victoria. Also half siblings Charles (Skeeter) and Kaylene Carder.
Charles, Lorraine, and step father Norman all proceeded him in death.
Donations in Duane’s memory may be made to: “Elevate Him” Suicide Prevention, 232 NE Lincoln St. Suite J, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124
