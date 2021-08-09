Dr. Charles "Chuck" Wingard, DMD, MS, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Cecil E. and Winifred I. (Waller) Wingard. He moved to Tillamook with his parents in 1943. He attended schools in Oklahoma City, Tillamook, Salem, and Hillsboro, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1953. He graduated from the University of Oregon, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, the University of Oregon Dental School (now OHSU), and George Washington University, completing a Residency in Periodontics at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
While in dental school, he met Michell Condon, a dental hygiene student from Spokane. Following graduation, they were married on June 25, 1960. She predeceased him in 2000. She was his love, companion, and best friend for almost 40 years. They were blessed with 6 children, Edward (Adrien), David, Patricia (Larry), James (Victoria), Catherine (Robert), and Christopher (Lauren). In 2005, he married Mary (Marggi) Smith, a classmate from Salem and Hillsboro. He is survived by his children, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his brother Richard, numerous nieces and nephews, and his wife Mary.
Chuck proudly served in the US Navy Dental Corps and retired as a Captain. After serving in the Navy, he entered private practice in Salem, and retired after a total of 44 years of practice. He served as President of the Oregon Dental Association and the Oregon Society of Periodontists, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the ODS Companies. He was named a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists.
After retirement, he and Mary divided their time living in Pacific City and at Hayden Lake, Idaho. Chuck was proud of his family. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and spending enumerable hours tracing his family roots.
A Visitation for Chuck will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 noon to 4 p.m. at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors in Salem. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salem on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program https://www.nvbackpackprogram.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.hed-fh.com for the Wingard family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.