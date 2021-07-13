Doyle Leland Hatfield was born on October 10, 1939 in Santa Clara, California to Lois and Raymond Hatfield. He married Charlotte Waddell in 1956 in Tillamook, Oregon. He graduated from Oregon College of Education in 1962 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education. Doyle later obtained his Master’s of Science in Elementary Education in 1968. He also received graduate work in Counseling and Guidance from the Oregon State University in 1969. Doyle used his education and moved to become a Junior High Guidance Counselor in Kodiak, Alaska for the Kodiak Island School District in 1971 and retired from his career in education in 1990. Doyle’s favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting and in 1991 he started his second career where he could do both. He and his partners leased and started running the, “Saltery Lake Fishing Lodge” and later retired in 2011. While running the lodge Doyle engaged in his favorite hobbies and visited with the clients at the lodge.
Doyle passed away in Kodiak, Alaska on June 29, 2021 and graveside services will be held at the Oretown Cemetery Cloverdale, Oregon - Friday, July 16, 2021at 2 PM.
Doyle is survived by his wife Charlotte Hatfield of 65 years in Kodiak, Alaska.
3 children, Gwen McCormick of Anchorage, Alaska, Kenneth Hatfield (DaLana) of Kodiak, Alaska and Dennis Hatfield (Angela) of Keizer, Oregon.
8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Doyle is preceded in death by son Benjamin Hatfield 1973.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1 PM at the Berean Baptist Church in Kodiak, Alaska. Memorial Contributions can be made out to the Winema Christian Camp or the Berean Baptist Church Missions in honor of Doyle Hatfield.
