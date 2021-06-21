Douglas James Schoniger, 40, of Tillamook, stepped into heaven May 21, 2021. Born Jan. 30, 1981 to Margaret and Danny Schoniger in Phoenix, Ariz.
Doug will be forever missed by wife Naomi, step sons Jameson and Isaiah and daughters Makayla and Ashlynn. Spirit Mom Diane Coon, and the Coon Family, respectively.
In Heaven he joins beloved Grandma Pauline Schoniger, Grandpa Wayne Schoniger and his best friend and father Danny Schoniger who went before him only 36 days before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.