Douglas Glenn Sears was born on Dec. 8, 1990 in Camarillo, California and passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon due to complications with Addison’s disease. He was a likable fellow who worked hard and enjoyed a good story. He led his family into scouting through his youth, loved to go hiking and was a voracious reader. Doug became a line cook who in his spare time liked to tease his family by posting pictures on Facebook of special dishes he created at home and hints that one might be lucky enough to try them.
Doug had a gentle soul. Those who got to know him through Scouts, school or work liked him. We cannot remember a time when he was angry, held a grudge, or complained. Doug looked at the bright side of life which is a blessing on the rainy Oregon Coast. Since this tragedy occurred, the outpour of stories has had the same theme: he wanted to help others. Whether he was on the trails at Philmont, back waters of the Great Lakes or in the kitchens at McMenamins, he was cheerful, sang songs, and did his tasks with enthusiasm.
When Doug was in the first grade, he came home with a flyer about Cub Scouts. This led our family for the next 14 years into the wonderful world of scouting. Both Doug and his younger brother Austin are Eagle Scouts. We spent summers at scout camps, family camps, weekly meetings, community service and Eagle Scout projects. Doug went on to be camp staff at Camp Baldwin for two summers, kitchen staff at Philmont New Mexico, and trail maintenance at Northern Tier in the Great Lakes.
After high school, Doug went to community college and had several part time jobs. The turning point in his adult life was moving to Hillsboro, Oregon in December 2013. Two significant events took place that shaped his life as an adult. He found a room to rent with a family that warmly welcomed him into their own circle. Here he found the affection and care of a family that encouraged and supported him as he grew more independent. He would retell the stories he had with the father, ensure the mom had flowers on Mother’s Day and treated the son who he lived with like a brother. The other key part of moving to Hillsboro was working for McMenamins at the Cornelius Pass Roadhouse.
We had heard that McMenamins was a good company to work for and that statement couldn’t be truer. Doug humbly started off as a dish washer and through the management’s support worked his way up to line cook. After five years at the Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, he was given the opportunity to move to a smaller location called Rock Creek Tavern. Although he only worked there for three months, he quickly charmed his way with the new crew and by his 29th birthday, enjoyed a song dedicated to him by a live band. He couldn’t have asked for a better birthday.
Doug had many goals for the new decade including a road trip to California, exploring unknown trails, reading new books, and starting another journey as a ‘Cosmic Tripper’ with a new McMenamins Passport. Our family is heartbroken for this loss and that he won’t be able to accomplish these goals. However, we are grateful for the laughter and stories shared and will always be so proud of him and his accomplishments.
Douglas is survived by his parents Dave and Lisa Sears, his brother and sister Austin and Arica, his maternal grandmother Berit Austin Funnemark, his paternal grandmother Pat Sears, his uncle and aunt, George Prince and Lois Sears-Prince, his uncle and aunt Ivar Austin and Rosario Lamas, his uncle Erik Austin, and his cousins Callie Prince and Nicole Brockway.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City.
